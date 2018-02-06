Harris poured in 27 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two assists, one rebound, and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 121-104 win over the Hornets.

Harris scored 20-plus points for the 17th time in 2017-18 and matched his season high in made threes. Harris had 15 showings with 20-plus points in 2016-17, five in 2015-16, and none as a rookie in 2014-15, so he is just three 20-point games shy of equaling his combined total from his first three seasons.