Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 27 points in Monday's win
Harris poured in 27 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two assists, one rebound, and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 121-104 win over the Hornets.
Harris scored 20-plus points for the 17th time in 2017-18 and matched his season high in made threes. Harris had 15 showings with 20-plus points in 2016-17, five in 2015-16, and none as a rookie in 2014-15, so he is just three 20-point games shy of equaling his combined total from his first three seasons.
