Harris accounted for 36 points (16-25 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 38 minutes Wednesday in Denver's loss to Boston.

Harris posted a career-high Wednesday in Boston, pouring in 36 points and nearly willing the Nuggets to victory on a night where the Celtics shot a season-high 59.5-percent from the field. The Nuggets have five players who average at least 14 points a game so far in the 2017-18 season. WIth Nikola Jokic (ankle) and Will Barton (back) out, there was a scoring void, and Harris filled it along with fellow guard Jamal Murray. When fully healthy, the Nuggets balanced attack limit each players fantasy value. Harris' production is consistently good but performances of this caliber are rare due to limited opportunity.