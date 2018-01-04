Harris scored 36 points (14-17 FG, 3-5 3PT, 5-5 FT) to go with four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 134-11 win against Phoenix.

On Wednesday, Harris was on fire in the first half, shooting 12-of-13 from the floor for 28 points at the break. However, the guard significantly cooled off in the second half, only mustering 2-of-4 for an additional six points. In total, Harris tied a season-high with 36 points against Phoenix. Over his previous five games, he averaged a solid 15.6 points while converting on 46.7 percent of his 12.4 shots per game over this span. His super efficient shooting 82.4 percent night topped his previous season-high of 81.8 percent on November 17. While he may not shoot over 80.0 percent every night, Harris is still shooting a solid 49.0 percent for the season.