Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores team-high 20 points in loss

Harris had 20 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 101-96 loss to San Antonio.

Harris was the only starter for the Nuggets to shoot in excess of 50 percent, ending with 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting. The points were nice but unfortunately, his supporting numbers were lacking. Harris has looked better over the past few games but that cannot take away from the fact that he has been a big disappointment this season. The Nuggets will look to bounce back in game two Tuesday, hoping to head back to San Antonio locked at 1-1.