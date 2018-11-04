Harris totaled 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, and one assist in 31 minutes during Saturday's 103-88 victory over the Jazz.

Harris scored an efficient 20 points Saturday, leading his team to a 15 point victory over the Jazz. Outside of the scoring, Harris uncharacteristically offered very little. This is almost certainly an outlier rather than a trend and he should get his defense back on trace Monday against the Celtics.