Harris posted 27 points (9-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 113-112 win over the Trail Blazers.

Harris looked impressive after missing two games with an ankle injury. He's currently enjoying career-high averages in almost every category, averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 20 games.