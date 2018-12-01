Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores team-high 27 points in return
Harris posted 27 points (9-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 113-112 win over the Trail Blazers.
Harris looked impressive after missing two games with an ankle injury. He's currently enjoying career-high averages in almost every category, averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 20 games.
