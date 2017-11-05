Harris totaled four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 20 minutes during Saturday's 127-108 blowout loss to the Warriors.

Golden State managed a 103-76 lead heading into the fourth quarter, so there was seemingly little reason to fatigue Harris for the Nugget's next contest. It's hard to take anything away from Saturday's game in regards to Harris' season, but it's clear coach Michael Malone is not worried about pulling his starters once games reach the tipping point.