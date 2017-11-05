Nuggets' Gary Harris: Sees 20 minutes in blowout defeat
Harris totaled four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 20 minutes during Saturday's 127-108 blowout loss to the Warriors.
Golden State managed a 103-76 lead heading into the fourth quarter, so there was seemingly little reason to fatigue Harris for the Nugget's next contest. It's hard to take anything away from Saturday's game in regards to Harris' season, but it's clear coach Michael Malone is not worried about pulling his starters once games reach the tipping point.
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 18 in win•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 18 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Posts 11 points to close preseason•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Agrees to extension•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Not on injury report for Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Out Wednesday with shoulder strain•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...