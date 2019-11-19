Nuggets' Gary Harris: Sees just 21 minutes in blowout win

Harris posted eight points (4-7 FG), one rebound, one assist and one block across 21 minutes during Sunday's 131-114 victory over the Grizzlies.

Harris hasn't shot the ball well this season, and he's on pace for his lowest true shooting percentage (50.2) since his rookie year. However, he's still seeing a solid 31.6 minutes per game, with his average of 1.3 steals helping keep his fantasy value afloat for deeper leagues. Still, Harris isn't relied on as a playmaker or rebounder, especially with Nikola Jokic and Will Barton in the fold, so it will be tough for Harris to crack the top-100 in fantasy unless his shot starts falling at a much better clip.