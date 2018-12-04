Harris (hip) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site reports.

Harris was forced to exit Monday's game against the Raptors in the first half with a hip injury, finishing with three points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound over nine minutes. Until the results of the MRI are made available, Harris should be considered questionable for the Nuggets' next game Wednesday against Orlando. If Harris is forced to miss time, Malik Beasley would likely benefit the most.