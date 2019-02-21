Nuggets' Gary Harris: Set to return Friday
Harris (groin) will be available to play Friday against the Mavericks, Christian Clark of BSNDenver.com reports.
Harris has sat out the last seven games due to the right adductor strain, but is poised for a return following the All-Star break. The 24-year-old will be eased back into the rotation and may not immediately return to his starting role, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports. Malik Beasley has stepped up in his absence and should continue to see increased time while Harris remains limited.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...