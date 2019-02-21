Nuggets' Gary Harris: Set to return Friday

Harris (groin) will be available to play Friday against the Mavericks, Christian Clark of BSNDenver.com reports.

Harris has sat out the last seven games due to the right adductor strain, but is poised for a return following the All-Star break. The 24-year-old will be eased back into the rotation and may not immediately return to his starting role, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports. Malik Beasley has stepped up in his absence and should continue to see increased time while Harris remains limited.