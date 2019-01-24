Nuggets' Gary Harris: Sharp shooting in loss

Harris poured in 16 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added two rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes in the Nuggets' 114-108 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.

Harris marked his return to the first unit with a fine offensive performance, putting together his best shooting night since Nov. 15 in the process. The 24-year-old has now shot well over 50.0 percent in two of his first three games since returning from a hamstring injury, and his reinsertion into the starting five Wednesday certainly bodes well for his fantasy production.