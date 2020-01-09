Nuggets' Gary Harris: Shooting woes persist

Harris posted nine points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and three steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 107-106 victory over the Mavericks.

Harris has struggled for much of the season, and he's on pace to post his lowest three-point percentage (31.8) and points per game (11.0) since his rookie season. He also hasn't made a three during any of his past three games. Across Harris' 35 appearances, he's had six games of single-digit scoring without a three-pointer made, and two of those efforts also were without a steal. An easy opponent is on tap Saturday with Cleveland in town, and Harris will look to bounce back then before facing the defensive-minded Clippers on Sunday.