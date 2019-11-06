Nuggets' Gary Harris: Should play Friday
Coach Michael Malone believes Harris (ankle) will be able to play in Friday's matchup against the 76ers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Harris was forced to leave Tuesday's game against the Heat due to an ankle injury, but there's optimism that the injury is minor. More information on Harris' status should arrive in the coming days.
