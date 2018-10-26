Harris supplied 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds across 36 minutes in the Nuggets' 121-114 loss to the Lakers on Thursday.

Harris was less involved than backcourt mate Jamal Murray on the offensive end, but he still generated a solid final line overall. The sharpshooting two-guard has started the new season off sporting a hot hand from in front of the arc, as he's drained 60.4 percent of his two-point attempts. A 26.1 percent success rate from distance has dragged down his overall efficiency, but even a modest improvement in that figure will brighten Harris' already solid fantasy prospects that much more.