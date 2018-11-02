Harris managed 14 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 110-91 victory over the Cavaliers.

Harris produced across the board despite seeing less court time that he is accustomed to. This game turned into a blow out which resulted in some additional rest for the starters. Harris continues to be of the more underrated fantasy options out there and barring any injury setbacks, is likely to finish the season inside the top 50 with some ease.