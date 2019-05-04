Nuggets' Gary Harris: Solid shooting night in OT loss

Harris poured in 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and added four rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block across 50 minutes during the Nuggets' 140-137 quadruple-overtime loss to the Trail Blazers in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series Friday.

Harris was much less involved than some of his other teammates, but he put together a strong shooting performance in the loss. The 2014 first-round pick had shot no better than 40.0 percent in any of his previous three postseason games dating back to Game 7 of the first-round series against the Spurs, and he'll look to keep up his improved accuracy in Game 4 on Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...