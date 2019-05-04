Nuggets' Gary Harris: Solid shooting night in OT loss
Harris poured in 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and added four rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block across 50 minutes during the Nuggets' 140-137 quadruple-overtime loss to the Trail Blazers in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series Friday.
Harris was much less involved than some of his other teammates, but he put together a strong shooting performance in the loss. The 2014 first-round pick had shot no better than 40.0 percent in any of his previous three postseason games dating back to Game 7 of the first-round series against the Spurs, and he'll look to keep up his improved accuracy in Game 4 on Sunday.
