Nuggets' Gary Harris: Solid showing in loss
Harris produced 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minuted of a loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.
Harris wasn't afraid to take his shot against the Mavericks, putting up 10 shots from outside the arc in the contest. While it wasn't his most efficient shooting day, he did manage to record season-highs in rebounds and assists in the contest. While he's been solid from downtown, he's still looking to improve his shooting closer to the basket. Denver plays at New Orleans on Thursday.
