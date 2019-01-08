Nuggets' Gary Harris: Starting Monday
Harris is starting at shooting guard Monday against the Rockets.
Harris looked sharp off the bench in his third game back since suffering a hip injury, and he'll return to a starting role as predicted. Torrey Craig will bump over to small forward and Juancho Hernangomez will shift to the bench as a result.
