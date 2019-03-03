Nuggets' Gary Harris: Starting Saturday

Harris will start Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Christian Clark of BSNDenver.com reports.

Coach Michael Malone, earlier in the day, implied Harris wouldn't return to the starting five until next week and/or when his minutes restriction was lifted. However, coach Malone has made the decision to start Harris Saturday, and the Nuggets will roll with the starting five they opened the season with. Reports indicate Harris remains on a minutes restriction Saturday.