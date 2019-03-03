Nuggets' Gary Harris: Starting Saturday
Harris will start Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Christian Clark of BSNDenver.com reports.
Coach Michael Malone, earlier in the day, implied Harris wouldn't return to the starting five until next week and/or when his minutes restriction was lifted. However, coach Malone has made the decision to start Harris Saturday, and the Nuggets will roll with the starting five they opened the season with. Reports indicate Harris remains on a minutes restriction Saturday.
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Returns to starting five•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Likely to start next week•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Another frustrating performance•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Poor production in victory•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Continues with minutes restriction•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Plays 21 minutes in return Friday•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...