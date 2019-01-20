Nuggets' Gary Harris: Still on minutes limit

Harris will remain on a "18-20ish" minute restriction for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site reports.

Saturday marks Harris' second game back from a hamstring injury, and he played 19 minutes Thursday against Chicago, posting 14 points, two assists and one rebound. He'll continue to be brought back slowly.

