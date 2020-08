Harris (hip) remains questionable for Tuesday night's Game 5 against the Jazz, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.

When asked about Harris' status pregame, Mike Malone remained mum, stating only that Harris will play when "he's comfortable and confident." It's possible this is some gamesmanship from Malone, but it would be somewhat surprising if Harris plays considering he's yet to see a single minute of game action in the bubble.