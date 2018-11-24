Nuggets' Gary Harris: Still questionable Saturday
Harris (ankle) remains questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Thunder, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Harris emerged from Friday's game with soreness in his left ankle, and while he told reporters after the game that he plans to play Saturday, the team will list him as questionable and wait until closer to game time to make a final ruling. Harris was limited to a season-low 25 minutes Friday night and finished with just nine points on 4-of-13 shooting.
