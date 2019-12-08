Nuggets' Gary Harris: Struggles from field again
Harris had nine points (3-10 FG, 3-7 3PT), three assists and three rebounds in 32 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 loss at Brooklyn.
Another game, another struggling performance from Harris, who is only averaging a notch above 10 points per game after posting 12.9 per game last season. That lack of production has clearly impacted his fantasy value going forward, but he will try to turn things around Tuesday in another tough matchup at Philadelphia.
