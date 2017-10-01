Harris scored eight points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-3 FT) and handed out three assists in Saturday's preseason win over the Warriors.

While Harris struggled from the field, it was nonetheless an encouraging start for the Nuggets, whose starters played roughly half of the game. With the regular season on the horizon, Harris has a strong grasp on the starting two-guard spot, with Will Barton, Malik Beasley and, at times, Jamal Murray as his primary backups.