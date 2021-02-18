Harris (thigh) started and recorded two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 130-128 loss to the Wizards.

After a seven-game absence, Harris made his return Wednesday. However, he looked rusty, making just one shot from the field and committing the same number of turnovers (two) as points and rebounds. With season averages of 9.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 30.6 minutes per game, Harris is best viewed as a deep-league option.