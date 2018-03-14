Harris supplied 14 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and three steals across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 112-103 loss to the Lakers.

Harris had some trouble finding the net on a consistent basis, but he still found his way to an eighth straight double-digit scoring effort. The fourth-year guard has shot under 40.0 percent in three of the last five games, yet he's put up impressive success rates of 56.3 and 60.0 percent in the other two contests within that sample. Therefore, it's fair to say that while accuracy is an issue on occasion, Harris puts up enough shots to power through any struggles he does encounter. Factoring in Tuesday's line, he's averaging a solid 20.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals in seven March games.