Harris finished with nine points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six steals, five assists, and four rebounds in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 112-104 win over the Nets.

Harris snagged a career high in steals and contributed on both ends despite a subpar shooting performance. Harris is off to an up-and-down start as a scorer, posting consecutive single-digit efforts (and three such showings through 11 games). However, he is still providing useful stats in every category except blocks.