Harris registered 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals across 43 minutes in Friday's 117-111 win over the Pelicans.

Harris once again served as the offensive linchpin for the Nuggets, following up his season-high 36 points against the Celtics on Wednesday with another strong shooting performance. Factoring in Friday's production, Harris has now shot 60.9 percent (25-for-41) over the last pair of contests, and he's scored more than 20 points in five of his last seven games. While his shooting undergoes its fair share of ups and downs, Harris is also providing some solid contributions in other categories -- he's now averaging a career-best 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals, while his 3.0 rebounds per game is the second-highest figure of his career.