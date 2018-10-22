Harris recorded 28 points (11-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 100-98 victory over the Warriors.

Harris was outstanding in Sunday's victory over the Warriors, hitting 11-of-20 shots on his way to a team-best 28 points. With Will Barton (groin) set to miss some time, Harris is going to have to pick up some of the offensive slack, a task he managed to perfection here. Harris' fantasy value is primarily tied to his defense and efficiency so the added scoring is a nice bonus for owners.