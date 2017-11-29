Nuggets' Gary Harris: Team-high scoring total in blowout loss
Harris poured in 18 points (6-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three rebounds, one assist and one block across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 106-77 loss to the Jazz.
The sharpshooting two-guard was one of the few bright spots for the Nuggets on a forgettable night, posting his seventh consecutive double-digit scoring total in the process. Harris has accomplished the feat the last two games despite a pair of rough shooting nights, as he's managed a mediocre 37.5 percent success rate (12-for-32) over that stretch. Even with the recent struggles, the 23-year-old is still shooting a career-best 44.0 percent from three-point range through 18 games.
