Nuggets' Gary Harris: Team-high scoring total in loss
Harris tallied 23 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 122-120 loss to the Clippers.
Harris' point total led the Nuggets on the night, but as is often the case, he failed to provide much else outside of the scoring column. The fourth-year guard's three-pointer with 15.1 seconds remaining got Denver back within a point at 119-118, although they ultimately fell short in stopping the Clippers' comeback bid. Despite the disappointing team outcome, the performance represented a strong bounce-back for Harris, who'd put up just six points in a forgettable 2-for-12 shooting effort on Sunday versus the Rockets. Factoring in Tuesday's line, he's averaging 18.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals across 35.0 minutes in 10 February contests.
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 23 points in victory•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Plays 39 minutes in victory•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Will start Thursday vs. Bucks•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Probable Thursday vs. Bucks•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Provides 15 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 27 points in Monday's win•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...