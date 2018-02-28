Harris tallied 23 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 122-120 loss to the Clippers.

Harris' point total led the Nuggets on the night, but as is often the case, he failed to provide much else outside of the scoring column. The fourth-year guard's three-pointer with 15.1 seconds remaining got Denver back within a point at 119-118, although they ultimately fell short in stopping the Clippers' comeback bid. Despite the disappointing team outcome, the performance represented a strong bounce-back for Harris, who'd put up just six points in a forgettable 2-for-12 shooting effort on Sunday versus the Rockets. Factoring in Tuesday's line, he's averaging 18.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals across 35.0 minutes in 10 February contests.