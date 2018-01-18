Nuggets' Gary Harris: Team-high scoring total in loss
Harris managed 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and four steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 109-104 loss to the Clippers.
Harris was expected to have an expanded offensive role with backcourt mate Jamal Murray (concussion) out of action, but he actually took his fewest amount of shot attempts over the last five games. The majority of the four-year pro's production also came in the first half, rendering him a virtual non-factor as the Nuggets let a nine-point halftime lead slip away. Despite the unbalanced performance, Harris has enjoyed a strong start to 2018, as he's now averaging 21.9 points, 3.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals across 35.1 minutes in eight January games.
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Drops 25 in Tuesday's win•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Reunites with team to score 18 points in loss•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Will play Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Questionable Saturday vs. San Antonio•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Out Friday for personal reasons•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Leads team with 25 points•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...