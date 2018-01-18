Harris managed 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and four steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 109-104 loss to the Clippers.

Harris was expected to have an expanded offensive role with backcourt mate Jamal Murray (concussion) out of action, but he actually took his fewest amount of shot attempts over the last five games. The majority of the four-year pro's production also came in the first half, rendering him a virtual non-factor as the Nuggets let a nine-point halftime lead slip away. Despite the unbalanced performance, Harris has enjoyed a strong start to 2018, as he's now averaging 21.9 points, 3.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals across 35.1 minutes in eight January games.