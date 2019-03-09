Nuggets' Gary Harris: Terrible in losing effort Friday
Harris finished with just six points (0-2 FG, 6-8 FT), two rebounds, and one assist in 22 minutes during Friday's 122-105 loss to the Warriors.
Harris was dreadful Friday, missing both of his field-goal attempts, finishing with six points in 22 minutes. He has not been the same since returning from injury, outside of one strong performance. The entire starting unit was roasted in this one and so there is scope to give him one more game before moving on. That being said, we wouldn't blame you if you decided to cut bait right now and hit the waivers.
