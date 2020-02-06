Nuggets' Gary Harris: Terrible shooting in victory
Harris ended with five points (0-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 98-95 victory over the Jazz.
Harris was a trainwreck from the field Wednesday, missing all 13 of his shot attempts. After a dud in the previous game, Harris did very little to boost his fantasy appeal in what was a fantastic win for the undermanned Nuggets. Harris continues to one of the more disappointing players this season and unless there is a massive change in fortune, he should be left for those in deeper formats.
