Nuggets' Gary Harris: Ties career high with 36 points Wednesday
Harris scored a career-high-tying 36 points (14-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go with four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 134-11 win over the Suns.
Harris was on fire in the first half, shooting 12-for-13 from the floor for 28 points. The shooting guard significantly cooled off in the second half, but it still resulted in one of the more memorable performances of his young career. Harris is averaging 20.9 points, 4.2 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.9 steals in 38.2 minutes per game over his last nine contests, chipping in another 36-point outing along the way.
