Nuggets' Gary Harris: To remain out Sunday

Harris (groin) will be held out of Sunday's game against Indiana, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Sunday's game will mark a third straight absence for Harris, who continues to battle through a right groin strain. The 25-year-old remains without a firm timetable for return and can continue to be considered day-to-day going forward. Torrey Craig should continue to start until Harris' able to return.