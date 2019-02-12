Nuggets' Gary Harris: To remain out Wednesday
Harris (groin) won't play Wednesday against the Kings, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
A right adductor strain will keep Harris on the shelf for a sixth straight contest, and Malik Beasley should continue starting in his stead. Harris' next chance to play arrives after the All-Star Break, Feb. 22 against the Mavericks.
