Nuggets' Gary Harris: To remain out Wednesday

Harris (groin) won't play Wednesday against the Kings, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

A right adductor strain will keep Harris on the shelf for a sixth straight contest, and Malik Beasley should continue starting in his stead. Harris' next chance to play arrives after the All-Star Break, Feb. 22 against the Mavericks.

