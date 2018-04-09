Harris (knee) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, but will have a restriction of 14-to-18 minutes off the bench, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Harris will be returning from an 11-game absence due to a sprained knee, so the Nuggets are going to ease him back into action. As a result, he'll see minutes in the teens at best and will come off the bench, so fantasy owners will likely want to temper expectations for the time being. Look for Will Barton to remain the starting shooting guard for now, though that could change if the Nuggets ultimately make the playoffs. The Nuggets' regular-season finale will be Wednesday against the Timberwolves and Harris' workload could increase for that contest if everything goes as planned Monday.