Nuggets' Gary Harris: Trending towards probable Thursday
Harris (foot) is trending towards probable for Thursday's contest against the Knicks, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports. When asked about Harris' availability, coach Michael Malone responded, "I am fairly confident that [Harris] will play. How much time is yet to be seen."
It's looking like a strong chance that Harris will take the floor Thursday, though the fact that he could be limited makes him a risky DFS target. If Harris ends up missing the game or seeing reduced run, Will Barton stands to be the main beneficiary.
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Listed as questionable for Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Pours in 13 during Monday's win•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Drops 25 in Tuesday's win•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Reunites with team to score 18 points in loss•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Will play Saturday•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.