Harris (foot) is trending towards probable for Thursday's contest against the Knicks, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports. When asked about Harris' availability, coach Michael Malone responded, "I am fairly confident that [Harris] will play. How much time is yet to be seen."

It's looking like a strong chance that Harris will take the floor Thursday, though the fact that he could be limited makes him a risky DFS target. If Harris ends up missing the game or seeing reduced run, Will Barton stands to be the main beneficiary.