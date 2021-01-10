Harris posted 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes Saturday in the Nuggets' 115-103 win over the 76ers.

Harris feasted on a 76ers squad that was down to only seven available players due to injures and/or COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but he nonetheless continued his trend of encouraging performances. After shooting just 36.5 percent from the floor and 12.5 percent from distance over the Nuggets' first six games, Harris has finally found his touch over the past three contests, averaging 15.3 points on 60.7 percent shooting. Harris won't be able to maintain that level of shooting efficiency for an extended period, but the 26-year-old at least looks to be in a much better spot from a health standpoint after injuries cost him significant time the past two seasons and hindered his production as a result.