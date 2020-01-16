Nuggets' Gary Harris: Unavailable Wednesday
Harris (groin) was ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Harris was considered questionable with a right adductor strain but won't be suiting up Wednesday. Torrey Craig and Malik Beasley should see increased opportunities in his absence versus Charlotte.
