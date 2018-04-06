Harris (knee) is unlikely to play Saturday against the Clippers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

It seems like the earliest Harris will be back on the court would be Monday against the Trail Blazers, although nothing is official yet. Look for more updates to come over the weekend ahead of Saturday's matchup. As he continues to miss time, look for Will Barton to remain the starting shooting guard.

