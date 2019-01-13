Nuggets' Gary Harris: Unlikely to play Sunday
Harris (hamstring) is closer to doubtful than questionable for Sunday's game against Portland, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
If Harris is ruled out as expected, he would miss his fourth straight contest due to hamstring soreness. Malik Beasley would get the start at shooting guard in that scenario.
