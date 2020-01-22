Nuggets' Gary Harris: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Harris (groin) is doubtful for Wednesday's matchup against the Rockets.
Harris will likely miss a fifth straight game due to a strained right adductor. Assuming that's the case, his next opportunity to take the court arrives Friday against the Pelicans.
