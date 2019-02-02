Nuggets' Gary Harris: Unlikely to play
Harris (groin) is "very, very unlikely to play" Friday against Houston, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Michael Malone stated before that contest that he doesn't anticipate Harris taking the court despite being listed as questionable. Malik Beasley figures to draw the start at shooting guard assuming Harris won't be able to play.
