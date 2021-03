Harris (thigh) isn't expected to return before the All-Star break, which begins Friday, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

The 26-year-old continues to deal with a left thigh strain, and it appears he'll enter the midseason hiatus having missed 14 of the past 15 games. Assuming he sits out the rest of this week as expected, Harris' next chance to take the court will come March 12 at Memphis.