Harris (knee) has been upgraded to doubtful for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

Coach Michael Malone recently stated that Harris would likely sit out for the rest of the regular season and while that should still be the case, Harris' upgraded status to doubtful at least opens the door for a potential return. The Nuggets continue to fight for one of the last playoff spots in the West, so Harris would be a nice boost over the last game or two if he's able to progress quicker than expected. All that said, look for Harris to miss Monday's game if all goes as expected, which will allow Will Barton to continue to start at shooting guard.