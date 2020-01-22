Nuggets' Gary Harris: Upgraded to questionable

Harris (groin) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Harris has missed the past four games due to a strained right adductor, but it sounds like he's trending in the right direction after originally carrying a doubtful tag for Wednesday's game. The Nuggets will likely wait and see how Harris feels during warmups before determining his availability. If he's ultimately unable to go, Torrey Craig should benefit from another start in his place.