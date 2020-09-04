Harris finished with only five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 120-97 loss to the Clippers.

Harris shifted into the starting lineup at the expense of Monte Morris but that is where the positive news ends. Harris struggled mightily and is yet to put up any meaningful production for the Nuggets since returning from injury. His fall from grace in both fantasy and reality has been tough to deal with and at this stage, there is no reason to think he will change that in the short-term.