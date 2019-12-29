Nuggets' Gary Harris: Well-rounded performance in win

Harris finished with 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three steals, two rebounds, one assist and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 119-110 victory over the Grizzlies.

Harris did a bit of everything Saturday as he continues to reinvigorate his fantasy career. Over the past two weeks, Harris is the 30th ranked player. He finally looks to be fully healthy and the minutes reflect that. He is never going to put up big scoring numbers but the steals are back and the efficiency is trending in the right direction. He should be rostered in all formats but there is a chance he is available in some 12-team leagues. If that is the case, go and pick him up.